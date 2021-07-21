Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,478 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.79. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.