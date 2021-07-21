Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,968 Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $32,992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,203,000 after buying an additional 779,067 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLHR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

MLHR opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

