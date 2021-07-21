Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 163,489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,351,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at $506,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,317 shares of company stock worth $2,474,876 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

