Profund Advisors LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,863,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 338,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,916,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 548,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 176,487 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of GNW opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.