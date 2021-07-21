Profund Advisors LLC Invests $164,000 in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $230,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.