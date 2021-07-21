Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 604,584 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

