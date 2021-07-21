Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,928,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

