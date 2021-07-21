Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Prologis by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.