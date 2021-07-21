Propy Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Propy has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $39,100.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00047625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013680 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.88 or 0.00793068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

