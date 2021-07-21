Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prothena were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,250 shares of company stock worth $7,833,842. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

