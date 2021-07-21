Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.