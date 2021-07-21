Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.43

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and traded as low as $15.79. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 80,080 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVBC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of $291.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

