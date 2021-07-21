Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,345.50 ($17.58). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,306.50 ($17.07), with a volume of 3,998,367 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.75 ($21.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,445.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Insiders have bought a total of 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,023,968 in the last three months.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

