Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 829 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 79.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,754,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,036 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $171.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

