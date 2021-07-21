Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 166.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,574 shares of company stock valued at $111,793,806 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $355.81 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

