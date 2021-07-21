Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 9,394 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 284.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JAMF opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $42,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,832,112 shares of company stock valued at $324,458,922.

Several analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

