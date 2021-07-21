Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.57) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

