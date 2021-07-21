Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $87,000 Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $1,000,051.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,375 shares of company stock worth $1,117,020. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.