Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 120 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP opened at $203.14 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

