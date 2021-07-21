Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 265,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $27,484,745.84. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,028 shares of company stock worth $29,945,364. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.