PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the construction company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

