Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 60,541 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAMG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,778. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

