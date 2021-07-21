Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

BHB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,415. The firm has a market cap of $416.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

