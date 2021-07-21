Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. 1,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

