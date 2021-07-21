Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVE were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVEC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,910. The stock has a market cap of $364.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.62.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

