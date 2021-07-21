Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. 28,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800. Northern Technologies International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $172.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Northern Technologies International Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

