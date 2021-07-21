Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 393,525 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.09% of Aspen Group worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 3,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

