Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,868 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQH stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 112,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,791. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

