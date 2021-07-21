Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

