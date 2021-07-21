Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.40.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
