Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,100 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 671,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NEW traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 287,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,816. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. Puxin has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91.

Get Puxin alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Puxin in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Puxin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 945,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 59,119 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Puxin in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Puxin by 1,183.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 294,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.