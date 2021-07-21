Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $7,567.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.09 or 0.00037144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00097989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00138498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,827.68 or 0.99903223 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

