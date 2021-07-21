Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.56 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $389.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.88. Cintas has a 12-month low of $280.53 and a 12-month high of $392.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.