Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gentex Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 26.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 2.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.