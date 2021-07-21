Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXTA. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

