Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.