Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.89 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.81.

TSE WPM opened at C$55.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.17. The company has a market cap of C$24.88 billion and a PE ratio of 34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$76.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.