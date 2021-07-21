Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for CyrusOne Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CONE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $74.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in CyrusOne by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

