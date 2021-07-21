Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Issued By Beacon Securities

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Beacon Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

DXT has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.65 on Tuesday. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$3.32 and a 1 year high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$432.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

