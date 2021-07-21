Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on K. Cormark decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.23.

Shares of K opened at C$7.73 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.77. The firm has a market cap of C$9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Insiders sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.66%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

