Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. IMAX has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IMAX by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $14,293,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $8,214,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $8,643,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

