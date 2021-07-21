Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95. Chewy has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

