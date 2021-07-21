QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.63 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $20.63 million and $277,647.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012708 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.00755649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

