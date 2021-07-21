QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.80 million-$483.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.99 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$ EPS.

QGEN opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.08. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

