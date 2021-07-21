QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.65). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 346.80 ($4.53), with a volume of 425,329 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QQ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

In other news, insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

