Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 19,753 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,783 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 64,322 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

DHC stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $962.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.