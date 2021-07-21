Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 34,359 Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NR opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.86.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

