Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $65,000 in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $2,781,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

TEO stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $932.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

