Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 19,084 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,575,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,472,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,407,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

