Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 444,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.29 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

